Peyton Manning autographs Edgerrin James’ Hall of Fame car

By Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (WISH) — News 8 captured a special moment ahead of Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Sports Director Anthony Calhoun was with the two former Indianapolis Colts stars as James showed Manning his custom Hall of Fame car and Manning signed the back seat Saturday morning.

