Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Levi's Stadium welcomes back 49ers fans for practice

KRON4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevi's Stadium welcomes back 49ers fans for practice. Restaurant group offer vaccine incentives in the North Bay. 4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area. Bay Area hospital staff feels overwhelmed as COVID cases rise again. Students opt for virtual learning as cases surge. Back to school safety...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Body Cam#School Safety#God#American Football#Restaurant#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers camp observations: Players energized by 19K fans in Levi’s

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In the 49ers ninth practice of training camp Jimmy Garoppolo moved the ball well. More San Francisco 49ers News. 10 49ers Training Camp Observations (Non-Quarterback Edition) By Marc Adams. Aug 5,...
NFLKRON4

Fans can watch 49ers practice this weekend: Here’s how

SANTA CLARA (BCN) — The San Francisco 49ers are holding an open practice at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Saturday, the first chance for fans to see the team in person in the leadup to the upcoming 2021-22 season. Festivities for the event start at 8:30 a.m. and the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers Practice Report: Fans return, ratchet up energy level

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The last time the San Francisco 49ers played in front of their own fans at Levi's Stadium, they were celebrating an NFC Championship victory. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers 8/7...
NFLallfans.co

Jimmy G Orchestrates Two TD Drives, Lance Makes Levi’s® Stadium Debut

Trent Williams: ‘Chemistry Has Been Fantastic’ on 49ers O-Line. On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers opened the doors to Levi’s® Stadium for the first time in 566 days. That date signifies the 49ers NFC Championship game, the last time San Francisco openly welcomed spectators through its stadium. Over 12,000 fans got a first look at the 49ers taking the field heading into their final week of training camp. The day also marked the annual 8/7 Day honoring the late great Dwight Clark. The session was highlighted by noteworthy plays on both sides of the ball while building on the excitement of fans.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

The Washington Football Team Welcomes Fans Back For 2021 Season, Announces Updated Stadium Policies And Protocols

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today updated stadium policies and protocols for games and events at FedExField for the 2021 season. The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. These policies will help to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: How Will San Francisco Vax Mandate Impact Warriors and Giants Games, Local Concerts?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With San Francisco’s newly announced vaccination mandate for indoor activities Thursday, questions emerged as to how the rule would impact fans attending Warriors and Giants games as well as concerts at SF venues. Part of the updated Safer Return Together Health Order states that any indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees will require fans ages 12 or older to show proof of vaccination, impacting anyone planning to attend a game or concert in San Francisco with that many people present. The Chase Center and the Warriors issued a joint statement stating that they would comply with...
NFLPosted by
CBS LA

Chargers Training Camp: Fans Watch Justin Herbert And Team Practice In SoFi Stadium For First Time Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans got to see quarterback Justin Herbert and the rest of the Chargers team practice at SoFi Stadium for the very first time. Charger faithfuls flocked to the fan fest and open practice to see their favorite team up close and personal. Asked what he expects from Herbert this year, Charger’s General Manager Tom Telesco said that the young quarterback has really gotten to the next level, knowing what the defense is going to do to try and stop him. “Everybody had a full off-season trying to figure out how they’re going to stop Justin Herbert this year,” Telesco said. The GM also said he’s excited to be in the stadium with fans for the first year. “It’s incredible. It’s something we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. Last year was a long year, but it’s great for our fans. It’s great for our players to see the support that’s out here. Last year, playing games in here when it was empty, it’s just not the same feeling. Players are paid to win, but they’re performers. They want to perform and entertain in front of people and we couldn’t do that last year,” he said.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

FULL PRESSER: San Francisco to require vaccination proof for indoor activities

FULL PRESSER: San Francisco to require vaccination proof for indoor activities. Berkeley considering vaccine mandate similar to San Francisco's, mayor says. Destination California: Exploring history, culture at Wakamatsu Farm. Road rage incidents rise during pandemic. Pregnant woman, unborn child die in California road rage incident. Proof of vaccine requirements. San...
NFLallfans.co

Ravens players react to practicing in front of fans at M&T Bank Stadium

After not playing or practicing in front of a huge amount of fans for over a year, the Baltimore Ravens entered M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday for their open stadium practice to the sounds of 23,589 people. For some players on the Baltimore roster, it was the first time doing anything at the venue in front of fans, and players expressed their excitement over social media.
NFLallfans.co

Welcome back | Bills players praise fans for bringing energy to training camp

There was an extra jolt of energy during the fourth training camp practice for the Bills. To finish off the first week of camp, the Bills had their first practice inside Highmark Stadium on Saturday. More than 15,000 fans showed up for the practice and they brought a lot of energy. As the players were walking out of the tunnel at the start of practice, they were met by a standing ovation and screaming fans.
California StateKRON4

Destination California: Sugar Pine Railroad

KSEE24's Reuben Contreras reports. Candidate for governor Larry Elder headlines rally in San Jose. Police investigating double homicide near The STRAT. Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship. Body of Oakland teen found in Solano County ditch. Teen shot to death in East San Jose. Berkeley considering vaccine mandate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy