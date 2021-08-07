Levi's Stadium welcomes back 49ers fans for practice

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans got to see quarterback Justin Herbert and the rest of the Chargers team practice at SoFi Stadium for the very first time. Charger faithfuls flocked to the fan fest and open practice to see their favorite team up close and personal. Asked what he expects from Herbert this year, Charger’s General Manager Tom Telesco said that the young quarterback has really gotten to the next level, knowing what the defense is going to do to try and stop him. “Everybody had a full off-season trying to figure out how they’re going to stop Justin Herbert this year,” Telesco said. The GM also said he’s excited to be in the stadium with fans for the first year. “It’s incredible. It’s something we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. Last year was a long year, but it’s great for our fans. It’s great for our players to see the support that’s out here. Last year, playing games in here when it was empty, it’s just not the same feeling. Players are paid to win, but they’re performers. They want to perform and entertain in front of people and we couldn’t do that last year,” he said.