Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has started production. Star Jason Momoa confirmed on Instagram that he start shoots the DC sequel today, July 19. In a short video, Momoa states that he is now in the UK, where the movie will be filmed. After commenting on the great weather, he reveals that he'll have blonde hair in the film. "This is the last day of the brown," he says. "I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out." Check the video out below: