Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hotels are bringing the gym to guests’ rooms

By Danielle Bernabe
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

During the pandemic, millions of people ditched their gym and got comfy with at-home workouts. Future—a training app that pairs users with professional trainers and bases its technology on the science of accountability—saw spikes to its memberships as exercise regimens remained in people’s living rooms. Digital, community-driven equipment—like Peloton, Mirror, and Hydrow—also effortlessly helped transition from in-person to isolated workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp0WH_0bKop1X500
The Wellness Suite at North Hollywood’s The Garland Hotel.

Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic conceived its “Endless Wellbeing” program in which suites are customized by a guest’s goals. A wellness concierge curates in-room aromatherapy and fitness kits—ab wheel, yoga mat and ball, resistance bands, body weights, and muscle relaxation balls—paired with a tailored booklet of recommended workouts. Other hotels are outfitting their suites with tech.

Peloton—which experienced a banner year in 2020—is in hundreds of hotels with bikes in fitness centers. (You can actually peruse the list if a Peloton is a nonnegotiable in your hotel search.) Yet some properties, like the newly opened The Ryder Hotel in Charleston, S.C., don’t have an on-site gym or spa, so Peloton bikes are delivered to rooms upon request. Similarly, in The Peloton Suite at Boston’s The Envoy Hotel, Autograph Collection, guests who need to stay on Peloton’s coveted leaderboards are met in their room while overlooking the harbor.

North Hollywood’s The Garland stocked some of its suites with not only a Peloton bike but also Bowflex adjustable weights, and an interactive Mirror system that casts workouts onto a screen as if you’re face-to-face with a trainer. So guests can tone, strengthen, and even box next to their king bed. “The Wellness Suites have been extremely popular lately since travelers have been opting for more in-room, private experiences,” says Scott Mills, the hotel’s general manager. Based on availability, the Wellness Suite is typically around $40 more per night with a minibar full of health-oriented provisions such as Off the Farm protein bars, almonds, and cold-pressed juices.

For The Kimpton Sawyer, guests can also use a Mirror and Peloton in one of its new Sweat Suites and add pampering amenities for $125 that include a spa amenity kit (honey face mask, locally made lavender bath bomb, Champagne bubble gummies), a $25 gift card and workout towel from nearby Bueno Sports, and a branded Hydroflask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUti1_0bKop1X500
The Ryder’s in-room Peloton setup.

Like Peloton, Hydrow—a rowing machine with digitally led workouts—has partnerships with boutique and luxury hotels across the U.S. The past year, demand remained steady, but it’s growing as more hotel gyms reopen. To further make its way into hospitality, the company piloted in-suite Hydrow programs in four test locations, including The Whitney Hotel, a 65-room boutique property in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. From April to June 2020, the property closed its fitness studio, and when the space reopened, usage was reservation-only for guests and their direct party, meaning those staying in their room with them. In addition, after each use, the hotel team sanitized the studio to ensure it was ready for the next guest. These complex protocols led them to expand to on-demand, in-room Hydrow machines, which are a natural extension of the city.

“Rowing is also a very quintessential New England sport. On any given day, you can look out and see college rowing teams just across the way on the Charles River,” says Kimberley Lowthers, director of sales and marketing. “The Hydrow also has a leaderboard, similar to that of the Peloton, that allows for friendly competition.” As popularity for such features arise, the hotel plans to add fitness boxes with resistance bands, yoga mats, and other gear in case some don’t prefer rowing.

Domestic travel and the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant are both increasing, and luxury hotels continue seeking the safest ways to bring health amenities to as many guests as possible. And now, fitness buffs don’t need to leave their routines (and leaderboards) even after leaving their home.

Comments / 0

Fortune

Fortune

50K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Even Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Boutique Hotels#Fortune Daily#Digital#The Ryder Hotel#The Envoy Hotel#Autograph Collection#Mirror#The Wellness Suite#The Kimpton Sawyer#Sweat Suites#Bueno Sports#Hydroflask
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
HealthFortune

Can you get unemployment if you lose your job for refusing to get vaccinated?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. An increasing number of major companies, health systems, and government agencies are incentivizing—and even mandating—employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Most recently, United became the first airline on Friday to require all 67,000 of its employees to get vaccinated by Oct. 25 or risk losing their jobs.
Yogaluxurylaunches.com

Complete with lush gardens, hammocks and dripping with luxury take a look inside Dua Lipa’s bizarre multicolored AirBnB rental in Mexico that costs a modest $359 per night

Dua Lipa’s stardom seems to only be soaring by the day. And in enjoying every bit of it, the diva recently galloped all the way to Mexico for a lavish holiday. While her vacay got enough eyeballs as a whole, it’s her choice of stay that has piqued particular interest within the travel community.
Economyhomecrux.com

Moliving Unveils First Hotel Room on Wheels for More Hospitable, Modular Living

Massachusetts-based Moliving Inc. is founded with the intention to raise competition in modular living and hospitality industries. The startup has recently revealed its first “Hotel Room on Wheels” at the future site of Hurley House, a luxury eco-resort located in New York’s Hudson Valley. Moliving units are designed with sustainability, durability, modularity and luxury in mind.
New York City, NYnycinsiderguide.com

Central Park NY Hotels | Park Room Views, Luxury, Discount, Budget

When it comes to choosing Central Park NY Hotels, there are options for all types of travelers and most budgets. Way too many typical hotel websites will tell you a hotel is near Central Park, when in fact, it is several subway stops away. Since NYC is so dense, the term “near” usually means less than a 10 minute walk. See our NYC Insider hand picked hotels on the Park itself, either Central Park South, Central Park West or Fifth Ave.
Lifestylephillystylemag.com

Rent a Pool on Swimply, 'The Airbnb of Pools'

When summer hits, people will do just about anything to get in a pool. You might book a hotel down the street, make friends with a stranger, or join a community center - but what if we told you that was no longer necessary?. Meet Swimply, a new peer-to-peer rental...
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Red Tricycle

Incredible Family Hotels That Don’t Cost a Fortune

Keep the vacation expenses down and the adventure level up with these affordable, kid-friendly hotels that are perfect for your next family vacation. Don’t think that these are bare bones spots—scroll through to see all the amazing resort perks that are in store for your “budget” vacation! With rates of $200/night or less, you’ll have more bucks to spend on exploring the local area.
IndustryPosted by
GOBankingRates

New Hotels Opening in 2021

After being crushed by the pandemic, the hotel industry is positioning for a strong comeback. According to Demand360 business intelligence data from Amadeus, global hotel occupancy is on the up, with...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

How to Be a Better Hotel Guest, According to People Who Work at Hotels

Over the past year and a half there has been a lot of talk about how amazing essential workers are. Which is totally true. It also means it’s a great time to reassess our interactions with those workers: nurses, grocery store clerks, restaurant servers and another group of people who have more recently re-entered the fray: hotel staff.
Lifestyleboardingarea.com

We review the best Hilton in London: The Biltmore Mayfair (One Bedroom Suite Grosvenor Square View)

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Hotels open the door to the next evolution in room service

For some travelers, app-based food delivery companies like Grubhub and UberEats have already rendered hotel room service nearly obsolete. A few pioneering players in the hospitality space, however, have found ways to use delivery apps to their advantage, leveraging new partnerships to put a modern, tech-enabled spin on traditional room service concepts.
Cell PhonesFOXBusiness

Disneyland guests will be able to unlock hotel doors with phones

This is how people in the future will unlock doors. As phones become more and more advanced, they are becoming more and more necessary for day-to-day life. Now, according to a new update from Disney, they’ll also be an integral part of vacationing as well. Disneyland recently announced several new...
LifestyleTravelPulse

La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Reveals Wedding Offerings

As vacation bookings continue to increase, so do destination weddings. Couples are choosing to go all out after having to postpone their big day, and wedding guests are feeling comfortable traveling again and are excited to attend these types of events. With a selection of 30 beach and urban resorts...
Travelallears.net

Disneyland Adding New ‘Digital Key’ Option for Hotel Rooms

Disneyland Resort has been gradually reopening over the past few months, and we’ve seen some big changes!. As hotels, dining options, and theme park attractions come back, some things are different than they were before. And now, there’s another new addition coming to the Disneyland Resort hotels that will make checking in a lot easier!
WorldVogue

How To Experience The Best Of London As A Tourist – Even Though You’re A Native

Doing backstroke in the pool of the Mandarin Oriental, blowing like a whale, I wondered why so many murder mysteries are set in hotels. They’re a lazy way to bring everyone together. In reality, everyone would be far too chilled to do any murdering. Staying in a hotel, or at least a half-decent one, is always a window into your most idle and decadent self, a version of you that has four-course breakfasts, wears slippers and uses six towels every time you take a bath. How could you summon up the energy to kill someone when you can’t be bothered to go downstairs for a cup of tea? Commuters on a crowded clammy Tube train which has just broken down: those are your potential criminals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy