Sweetwater County Make-A-Wish Wyoming Volunteers Sought
ROCK SPRINGS — Make-A-Wish® Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Rock Springs area. These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork if needed and celebrating wish milestones along the way.www.sweetwaternow.com
