Border Patrol picks up 834 migrant children illegally sent across border in one day, a record

By Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Border Patrol picked up a record number of unaccompanied children illegally sent into the United States from Mexico on Wednesday, a sign the border crisis is worsening. Federal data released Thursday evening said that 834 children were encountered by federal agents on the southern border the day before. Each child was alone and without a parent or guardian, according to a fact sheet shared by the Departments of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.

