San Antonio, TX

Cop Killer Sentenced

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio (AP) – A San Antonio jury has returned a death sentence for a man convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective. The jury deliberated for 7 1/2 hours before returning the death sentence Friday night for Otis McKane, whom jurors found guilty of capital murder in the November 2016 shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi. Prosecutors earlier Friday had argued McKane is a sociopath who poses a danger to the community. McKane, whose attorneys argued otherwise, attacked a bailiff July 26 when jurors found him guilty after 25 minutes of deliberation. Jurors could have opted for a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

