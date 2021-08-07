Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Entertainment Announced For Cowboys’ Opener

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles (AP) – Ed Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener in Florida next month. The NFL announced Friday that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert Sept. 9 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida. The British pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who recently released his latest single “Bad Habits.”

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Ap#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Surprising Admission

Jerry Jones is typically among the most confident and brash figures in all of football. However, the Dallas Cowboys owner had a surprisingly modest comment while discussing his team’s upcoming game agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys owner referred to his team’s game against the Buccaneers as a “David...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup Contract News

It doesn’t sound like the Dallas Cowboys will be working out a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Gallup. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys plan on letting Gallup play out the season. Of course, that’s what the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott. The end result:...
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor. Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dak Prescott not practicing is becoming a concerning Cowboys trend

Dak Prescott’s continued absence from training camp practices is sending the wrong message ahead of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott looking to enjoy a comeback year in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys will have wanted to see him stack a string of positive training camp practices together ahead of the season.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Dallas Cowboys among Teams expected to take huge leap in 2021

We’re roughly a month away from the start of the 2021 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys. They’ll open up against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And though there are still questions to be answered as the Cowboys progress through training camp and the preseasons, there remains a lot of optimism about this team moving forward.
NFLPosted by
CBS DFW

‘How ‘Bout Them Cowboys!’: Beloved Super Bowl-Winning Coach Jimmy Johnson Goes Into Hall Of Fame

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the beloved Super Bowl-winning coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy Johnson, would say: “How ’bout them Cowboys!”. Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise’s inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Why Dak Prescott Left Practice Early

Dak Prescott has been back with the Dallas Cowboys, fully recovered from the serious leg injury that ended his 2020 season. But fans were understandably nervous after today’s practice. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott jogged off the practice field in the middle of today’s training....
NFLUSA Today

Jerry Jones: Cowboys are 'David,' Bucs 'Goliath' in NFL season opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent much of their existence being the punchline of NFL franchises, while the Dallas Cowboys have long been called “America’s Team” for a reason. But heading into their nationally televised season opener next month, it’s the Bucs who are coming off a Super Bowl victory,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott opens up on training camp injury scare

Star quarterback Dak Prescott gave the Dallas Cowboys quite the scare Wednesday morning as he exited training camp with soreness in his throwing arm. After a 2020 season that saw the Cowboys fall out of serious contention once Prescott suffered a season-ending compound right ankle fracture early on, word of any possibility of injury for Prescott this season is a valid cause for concern.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Cowboys Are Saying About Dak Prescott’s Shoulder

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with brutal injury luck in 2020, with the most significant injury coming to superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s recovered from his ankle injury, but now a shoulder issue has him sitting back out for the time being. We didn’t see Prescott in the Hall of...
NFLhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Cowboys

Dak, 7 other Cowboys starters not heading to Canton. Dak Prescott is among 16 players not making the trip to Canton, Ohio for Thursday's preseason Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLPosted by
Times-Review

Robinson, Cowboys open preseason with Hall of Fame Game

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 NFL preseason slate Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game. Thursday’s preseason tilt should provide Cleburne’s Reggie Robinson II with his first real chance at significant snaps after a rookie season that was drastically impacted by COVID. After a...
NFLon3.com

Cowboys announce several injured stars won't travel for HOF game

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that several injured stars won’t travel to Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The list of players includes quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and offensive tackle Tyron Smith. It’s no surprise Prescott won’t be available, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy