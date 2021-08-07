Entertainment Announced For Cowboys’ Opener

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the beloved Super Bowl-winning coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy Johnson, would say: “How ’bout them Cowboys!”. Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise’s inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.