US Flying Central American Migrants To Mexico

San Diego (AP) – Two U.S. officials say the Biden administration has begun flying some Central American families deep into Mexico as U.S. authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the southern border. The first flight Thursday fell short of its targeted number of passengers because of elevated COVID-19 rates among the migrants. The Homeland Security Department confirms it has begun expelling migrants by air to Mexico, but didn’t specify wether they were Central Americans. This appears to be the first time the government has flown Central Americans to Mexico instead of their home countries.