Roncalli High School Hosting Town Hall For Kids At Hope Next Week

A Town Hall is scheduled for next Wednesday evening (August 11th) at Roncalli High School. Staci Ledvina, Supervisor of the Youth & Family Services Unit at Manitowoc County Human Services Department, is the organizer of the Hope Town Hall from 6-to-7:30pm in the Zimmer Auditorium. Ledvina tells us that she and outgoing Two Rivers School Superintendent Lisa Quistorf have been working with the founder and former CEO of Kids-At-Hope, Rick Miller, of Phoenix and he plans to be in attendance. “He is going to be talking about the culture that creates hope and we’re going to have a discussion with a panel from the Two Rivers School District, specifically about their implementation of Kids At Hope,” she explained. “We plan to also use this event as a farewell to celebrate Lisa’s recent retirement after 30-years as an educator and treasure hunter with the Two Rivers Public School District.” A treasure-hunter is an adult who’s committed to search for all the talents, skills and intelligence that exist in all children and youth. The local youth and family services leader explained Kids-At-Hope is not a program, but rather a belief system that focuses on three areas, believing in kids, connecting with kids and time traveling with kids.