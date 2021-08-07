Ride for Jace: Essex kid born with rare condition gets birthday parade
ESSEX — Motorcycles thundered through an Essex neighborhood on Saturday headlining a drive-by birthday parade for 5-year-old Jace Mccomas, a die-hard motorcycle fan with heterotaxy syndrome, a rare condition in which internal organs are abnormally arranged. The police-escorted convoy consisted of classic cars, muscle cars, fire trucks and emergency vehicles and traveled from the Middlesex Shopping Center down Lorraine Avenue, where Mccomas and his family lives.www.avenuenews.com
