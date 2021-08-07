Cancel
Essex, MD

Ride for Jace: Essex kid born with rare condition gets birthday parade

By Logan Williamson lwilliamson@chespub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSEX — Motorcycles thundered through an Essex neighborhood on Saturday headlining a drive-by birthday parade for 5-year-old Jace Mccomas, a die-hard motorcycle fan with heterotaxy syndrome, a rare condition in which internal organs are abnormally arranged. The police-escorted convoy consisted of classic cars, muscle cars, fire trucks and emergency vehicles and traveled from the Middlesex Shopping Center down Lorraine Avenue, where Mccomas and his family lives.

