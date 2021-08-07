Crime prevention begins with the community
Crime prevention in your community begins with you according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. He says they have noticed a constant in crime as people suffering from addiction issues look for ways to continue to pay for their habits. Some of the crimes being perpetrated are because criminals are finding easy targets in the community. This includes leaving doors unlocked and keeping valuables out in the open. Joski says law enforcement and citizens working together make for a better community.doorcountydailynews.com
Comments / 0