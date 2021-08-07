Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Isle, FL

Belle Isle police buy young mother car seats instead of giving ticket

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLE ISLE, Fla. - Some officers in Central Florida made a young mother's day recently with their random act of kindness. Officer Clark and Sergeant Ferraiuolo with the Belle Isle Police Department recently stopped a vehicle with several children, including a 9-month-old baby, who were not in car seats. Their mom claimed she had just moved to town, didn't have a job yet and was on her way to get her baby a car seat.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Isle, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Car Seat#Central Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 4

Community Policy