Belle Isle police buy young mother car seats instead of giving ticket

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - Some officers in Central Florida made a young mother's day recently with their random act of kindness. Officer Clark and Sergeant Ferraiuolo with the Belle Isle Police Department recently stopped a vehicle with several children, including a 9-month-old baby, who were not in car seats. Their mom claimed she had just moved to town, didn't have a job yet and was on her way to get her baby a car seat.