COVID and classes: 2 cases at Rome City Schools so far. Earlier: Berry College requiring masks for all — vaccinated or unvaccinated; students and visitors — starting Sunday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs classes begin, we’re again monitoring COVID case and quarantine reports as they are released. Below are some updates as the new school year begins:. Rome City Schools. 2 cases reported Thursday, Main and Anna K. Davie. Floyd County Schools. No reports through Saturday morning. In 2020-21, peak quarantines: 788...

