COVID and classes: 2 cases at Rome City Schools so far. Earlier: Berry College requiring masks for all — vaccinated or unvaccinated; students and visitors — starting Sunday.
As classes begin, we’re again monitoring COVID case and quarantine reports as they are released. Below are some updates as the new school year begins:. Rome City Schools. 2 cases reported Thursday, Main and Anna K. Davie. Floyd County Schools. No reports through Saturday morning. In 2020-21, peak quarantines: 788...hometownheadlines.com
