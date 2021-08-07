COVID and classes: 2 cases at Rome City Schools so far. Earlier: Berry College requiring masks for all — vaccinated or unvaccinated; students and visitors — starting Sunday.

As an update to “Mask Mandates in Maryland Schools: What we know up to this point“ where I have provided updates on August 2nd, 5th and 8th…so now that it is the 11th I thought this would be a good time to provide additional information about another school system. Calvert County Public Schools has announced that they “will require all staff, students and visitors in all schools PreK-12 to wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.” (See page 10 of this document)