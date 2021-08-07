Cancel
Weatherford, OK

Commission approves athletic agreement with WPS

wdnonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a Weatherford City Commission meeting Friday, the commission unanimously approved an agreement between the city and Weatherford Public Schools. The agreement allows the schools to use facilities owned by the city which include the baseball field, softball field and soccer fields. The agreement began July 1 and Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program and the city, for funding support in the amount of $3,000 to go toward the CASA program for recruitment, training and volunteers.

