Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Coverage

wdnonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Oklahoma City landlords agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its former agent sexually harassed female tenants, the Associated Press reported. The settlement with defendants Rosemaire Pelfrey, Omega Enterprises, LLC, and Pelfrey Investment Company, Inc., ends a lengthy legal battle in which the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division alleged Walter Ray Pelfrey, who managed rental properties for the company, sexually harassed more than 40 female tenants and prospective tenants for nearly 20 years, according to AP.

www.wdnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Justice Department#The Associated Press#Omega Enterprises#Llc#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division#Ap#Democrats#Oklahoma State University#El Dorado Task Force#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute

The White House indicated Tuesday it was looking to support schools that face financial consequences for defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) ban on mask mandates. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was looking to support schools that "do the right thing" when it comes to masking, saying school leaders in Florida have shown "courage" and "boldness."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy