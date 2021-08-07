Oklahoma Coverage
A group of Oklahoma City landlords agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its former agent sexually harassed female tenants, the Associated Press reported. The settlement with defendants Rosemaire Pelfrey, Omega Enterprises, LLC, and Pelfrey Investment Company, Inc., ends a lengthy legal battle in which the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division alleged Walter Ray Pelfrey, who managed rental properties for the company, sexually harassed more than 40 female tenants and prospective tenants for nearly 20 years, according to AP.www.wdnonline.com
Comments / 0