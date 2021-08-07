Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Moses Lanell Uses Music to Gravitate Fans Towards Seeing the World From a Universal Perspective

By Pamelina Williams
carvdnstone.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor artists like Moses Lanell, the responsibility of enlightening people through euphonious rhetoric is one that he gives great importance to. Growing up on 41st and Lloyd as an only child in Milwaukee gave Lanell a different perspective at an early age. By avoiding the more statistical path, he was able to use his heightened sense of self to take the road less traveled. Being surrounded by so much negativity and marginalization turned out to have a positive effect on him.

www.carvdnstone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Jackson State University#Nwa#Jid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Moses Lanell – “Universal Perspectives”

Moses Lanell has a new tape out, and he brings substance to the table with “Universal Perspectives.” The 8-track project aims to get deep, and does so from the jump with an acapella performance to kick off opener “Change.” The release goes on to talk about the realities of growing up in a tough situation, living with PTSD, and aspirations to do great things. The flow is on point, with Lanell keeping a dead serious tone in his raps that makes you feel his story even more. There’s plenty of upside to what Moses Lanell is putting out into the world, so be on the lookout for him in the coming years, and check out “Universal Perspectives” below:
Entertainmentglasstire.com

The Other Side: Stories From the Artists’ Perspective

Something happened in the last year. Without indoor gatherings, the streets became the de facto social space. The shift wasn’t even, however. Shutting down business meant shutting down a reason to go anywhere. The cross-pollination of neighborhoods and the through-flow of North Texas stopped. The chance encounters with friends and acquaintances stopped, and it seemed that going out or staying in yielded the same result: no familiar faces to be found.
CelebritiesKXLY

Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people “want to see everyone lose”. The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love. She shared: “The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Threatens To Beat 21 Savage's Ass As 6ix9ine Instigates: 'You Just A Rapper!'

Cooler heads did not prevail during a recent Clubhouse spat between 21 Savage and newfound podcast pals 6ix9ine and Wack 100.   Akademiks shared a 10-minute audio recording on Thursday (August 5) that depicted Blueface’s manager promising to do bodily harm on the Slaughter Gang rapper — with 6ix9ine eagerly volunteering to be the Don King of the situation.   The tension began over 21 Savage’s opinion of Wack 100 conducting the face-to-face interview with Akademiks to debut his Off The Record podcast earlier this week.   
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Aaliyah’s Family Locked in Heated Battle Over Release of Her Music

As we near the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah’s shock plane-crash death, it seems the long-awaited release of her music catalog is imminent, with a mysterious website popping up on Wednesday with the message: Aaliyah is Coming. The tease was met with excitement from her longtime fans, as the lone Aaliyah...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Admits His Legendary Rapper Powers Were No Match For Snoop Dogg's Weed

Soulja Boy claims to be the first to do a lot of things, but he’s definitely not the first rapper to tap out during a Snoop Dogg smoking session. During a recent interview with Power 106, Big Draco recalled a time he got so high with Snoop circa 2009 that he had to stop hitting the blunt and take a timeout at the West Coast legend’s mansion.
Musicthesource.com

Beyoncé to Fans: “Yes, the music is coming!”

When Beyoncé comes, the world stops. Get ready for that pausing moment. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Queen Bey has words that will tingle the ears of the BeyHive “the music is coming!”. During the conversation, Beyoncé covers self-care, women in her life, her upbringing, and more. Before...
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

Robin Roberts has shared the moment she left the GMA studios for the last time this month in a memorable video on Instagram. The TV star announced that she is taking a well-earned break from the daytime show on Thursday and won't be back until September. Revealing her memorable send-off,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Gives Turk A Kiss On Camera: "Those That Matter Don't Mind"

While chopping it up with DJ Vlad in a recent interview, former Hot Boys rapper Turk thew fans for a loop when he admitted that he and his close New Orleans friends used to show each other affection in seemingly strange ways. "Every male has some type of gay game with their homeboy," the rapper told Vlad. "It is just like, somebody hitting somebody on the ass when they playin' basketball. That don't mean they gay."
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Author of unauthorized Aaliyah biography says family wouldn't participate because of 'some legal issues'

As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, new details about late R&B star Aaliyah’s life are being revealed in a new unauthorized biography. Written by Kathy Iandoli, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” includes never-before-told stories about the beloved singer, her relationships and the evolution of her career. The book also explores Aaliyah’s long-lasting influence since her death at 22 in a Bahamas plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

 America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show. The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork. And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy