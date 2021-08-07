Moses Lanell Uses Music to Gravitate Fans Towards Seeing the World From a Universal Perspective
For artists like Moses Lanell, the responsibility of enlightening people through euphonious rhetoric is one that he gives great importance to. Growing up on 41st and Lloyd as an only child in Milwaukee gave Lanell a different perspective at an early age. By avoiding the more statistical path, he was able to use his heightened sense of self to take the road less traveled. Being surrounded by so much negativity and marginalization turned out to have a positive effect on him.www.carvdnstone.com
Comments / 0