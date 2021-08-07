Moses Lanell Uses Music to Gravitate Fans Towards Seeing the World From a Universal Perspective

Moses Lanell has a new tape out, and he brings substance to the table with “Universal Perspectives.” The 8-track project aims to get deep, and does so from the jump with an acapella performance to kick off opener “Change.” The release goes on to talk about the realities of growing up in a tough situation, living with PTSD, and aspirations to do great things. The flow is on point, with Lanell keeping a dead serious tone in his raps that makes you feel his story even more. There’s plenty of upside to what Moses Lanell is putting out into the world, so be on the lookout for him in the coming years, and check out “Universal Perspectives” below: