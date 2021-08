[In reply to "Academics and Athletics (m)" by victorhauser, posted at 02:52:24 07/27/21]. alliance was apparently called the, "Committee on Institutional Cooperation" until July 1, 2016, and included the University of Chicago. Chicago withdrew from the athletics alliance in 1946. The academic grouping is now referred to as, "Big Ten Academic Alliance", and includes all the schools in the athletic alliance, with Chicago still with an occasional collaborative research effort.