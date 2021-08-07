Dr. Dixie: We Have What We Say
That statement has probably already raised some red flags, but I promise, this isn’t just “name it and claim it,” so please hear me out. Proverbs 18:20-21 (Amplified) says: “A man’s moral self must be filled with the fruit of his mouth; and with the consequence of his words he must be satisfied, whether good or evil. Death and life are in the power of the tongue. They who indulge in it shall eat the fruit of it, for death or life.” The fruit of the mouth is words.www.wdnonline.com
Comments / 0