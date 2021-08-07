Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Dr. Dixie: We Have What We Say

wdnonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat statement has probably already raised some red flags, but I promise, this isn’t just “name it and claim it,” so please hear me out. Proverbs 18:20-21 (Amplified) says: “A man’s moral self must be filled with the fruit of his mouth; and with the consequence of his words he must be satisfied, whether good or evil. Death and life are in the power of the tongue. They who indulge in it shall eat the fruit of it, for death or life.” The fruit of the mouth is words.

www.wdnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death And Life#Life And Death#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionConnersville News-Examiner

“What while we Wait”

Have you ever struggled with the “What” while you “wait” on God? The Scripture says, “Wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the Lord!” – Psalms 27:14 NKJV. One of the difficult things to deal with as a follower...
Religiontruthforlife.org

What Do We Know?

We know that for those who love God all things work together for good. Upon some points a believer is absolutely sure. He knows, for instance, that God sits in the center of the vessel when it rocks most. He believes that an invisible hand is always on the world’s tiller, and that wherever providence may drift, God is steering it. That reassuring knowledge prepares him for everything. He looks over the raging waters and sees the spirit of Jesus walking on the water, and he hears a voice saying, “It is I—do not be afraid.” He knows too that God is always wise, and knowing this, he is confident that there can be no accidents, no mistakes and that nothing can occur that ought not to happen. He can say, “If I should lose everything, it is better that I should lose it than keep it if it is God’s will: The worst disaster is the wisest and the kindest thing that I could face if God ordains it.”
ReligionNorman Transcript

What shall we do?

You are standing inside a massive movie theater, and the anticipation is off the charts. There is something big happening here, and you are both filled with wonder and uncertainty. You look around and everyone seems familiar. People you have come across over the years; in fact, people are pressing...
EntertainmentClayton News Daily

RONDA RICH: What we have learned

My husband and I are both storytellers. This is how we make a living, and we consider ourselves blessed that people buy our words. There are differences between us, though. His words are stacked into lines of dialogue and are broken into scenes that unfold over five acts that fill up 60 single-spaced pages. This creates 43 minutes of a one-hour television drama. The other 17 minutes are advertising.
Religionroseautimes.com

When We Sing The Songs Of Our Faith, What Are We Saying?

Music is a very important part of our time together as God's people. Would you agree? In Colossians 5:16 the apostle Paul counsels God's people: "Let the words of Christ in all their richness, live in your hearts and make you wise. Use his words to teach and counsel each other. Sing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs to God with thankful hearts." Singing songs of the faith was important right from the beginning of the church.
Immigrationpsychologytoday.com

We Treat Others as We Have Been Treated

Parents' interpersonal strengths, such as kindness, love, and social intelligence, matter for nurturing these same strengths in their children. People learn through first-hand experience. When people recall someone who was kind to them, they are kinder towards strangers, research shows. Instead of punishing children to reinforce good behavior, parents can...
ReligionPosted by
Today's Transitions

How to Look at the Bright Side

I have always admired the wisdom of my elders – my parents, older priests, and elderly mentors who have guided me on the path to maturity. As I move into my 70s, I find myself ripening into maturity and becoming the older mentor I always searched for. I have discovered...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can the Search for Happiness Make You Sad?

Happiness is often defined as a feeling or mood that is the opposite of sadness. This definition is unhelpful for finding happiness in life. Happiness is better defined as a state of being. Feelings of sadness do not need to be avoided or take away from one's experience of happiness.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Petstalesbuzz.com

Natalie Mordovtseva has abandoned two animals with Mike Youngquist

Over the course of Natalie and Mike’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, they adopted a pet husky named Nymeria and a rat named Lucky. Natalie essentially abandoned both of these animals when she broke up with Mike and left his property. On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Natalie said her goodbyes to Lucky but made no mention of feeling bad for leaving her pets behind.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

He Told Me He Thought I Was ‘The One’

“I thought you were the one I would marry,” he whispered, his voice breaking as he reluctantly handed me a bag of my belongings. I glanced at him, unsure if I had the courage to meet his eyes. For a split second, I considered taking it all back —I could...
Mental HealthPosted by
LiveScience

There are 2 types of narcissists. Here's what makes each tick.

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same — some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology...
PhotographyCumberland Times-News

Ellen McDaniel Weissler | What we – and history – have lost

My mom used to do her best to keep ours up to date. There must have been about 15 volumes. As a child, I can remember poring over them, asking questions about the people and events they recorded, reveling in memories of my own younger days and the unremembered months of my infancy. Christmases, camping vacations, birthdays, for-no-reason-at-all days, they all lived in our photo albums, in chronological order — tiny moments frozen in time, first in black and white and later in color — all important and fascinating and precious.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Julia Trubkina hangs out with Angela Deem, has message for the haters

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina uploaded a picture with controversial costar Angela Deem and let viewers know that she doesn’t care what they think. Julia has seemingly bonded with Georgia native Angela during her time in America with her husband, Brandon Gibbs. She took to Instagram...
Taos, NMTaos News

What We Learned Hypnotism

This is a series of articles that chronicles Michelle Terrill Heath's efforts to seek treatment for her husband after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Since there was no known cure for Parkinson's and medical treatment gave minimal relief, why not try to slip away from being sick using hypnosis?

Comments / 0

Community Policy