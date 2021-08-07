5 must-do events at Glad Fest

The 83rd annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kicks off Wednesday. Here are five can’t-miss events during the five-day festival. The 31 Day Raffle returns alongside the festival, and tickets are being sold now. Tickets will be sold at the coronation, the flea markets and on the parade route. At 10 p.m. Saturday, two tickets will be pulled at random for prizes. Tickets will continue to sell until the end of September or until they sell out. Starting Oct. 1, participants will have 31 chances for their ticket to be pulled in order to win a prize. For more information on the raffle, go to gladfest.com, and click “31 Day Raffle.”