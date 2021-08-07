Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

'We don't want your health pass' - protesters march in France for fourth weekend

By Richard Lough
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcBP9_0bKoX5UN00
Bar and restaurant owners protest against France's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety restrictions in Cambrai, France, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Protesters marched in cities across France on Saturday in a fourth consecutive weekend of demonstrations, denouncing what they see as oppressive rules compelling health workers to get COVID-19 shots and citizens to have a health pass for many daily activities.

In Lyon, police fired teargas to disperse protesters hurling projectiles at their lines, TV images showed.

Protesters also rallied through the streets of Paris, Nice, Montpellier and other towns waving placards reading "No to dictatorship" and chanting "Macron, we don't want your health pass".

Over 230,000 took part in protests across France, the highest number over the past month, the interior ministry said.

The protests have united a disparate group against President Emmanuel Macron's legislation, which is meant to help contain a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections spreading across France and help safeguard the country's economic recovery.

Among the protesters are hard-left anarchists and far-right militants, remnants of the anti-government "Yellow Vest" movement that shook Macron's leadership during 2018-2019, and also other citizens who are anti-vaccine or consider the health pass to be discriminatory.

Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.

From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.

Health employees have until Sept. 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

"I'd rather not be paid than be forced to have the vaccine," hospital psychiatrist Diane Hekking told Reuters as she protested in Paris.

Similar health passes - which show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test - have been introduced in other European countries but France's pass and its mandatory vaccine order for health workers are perhaps the most far-reaching.

The protesters in France accuse Macron of trampling on their freedoms and treating citizens unequally. The president says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.

Health Ministry data showed nine in every 10 COVID patients admitted to intensive care in late July had not been vaccinated. A majority of French support the health pass, surveys show.

France's highest constitutional authority ruled on Thursday that the legislation complied with the republic's founding charter. read more .

In the northern town of Cambrai, nearly every restaurant and cafe closed their doors to protest against the health pass requirements.

"We're not against the vaccine. We're against having to run checks on our patrons," said bar manager Laurent Zannier.

In Poland, thousands marched to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in the southern city of Katowice as the country's government debated whether to place restrictions on unvaccinated people.

Some carried placards that said "Enough of coronapsychosis", but no major incidents were recorded.

Poles are split on the issue with several surveys showing support for restrictions on unvaccinated people at between 43-54%, depending on the severity of the restrictions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Paris#Protest Riot#The Interior Ministry#French#European#Health Ministry#Covid#Poles#The Thomson Reuters Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
ProtestsThe Guardian

French protests grow against extended health pass scheme

Thousands of people have protested in Paris and other French cities over a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to many public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections. Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, a police spokesperson said. The interior minister, Gérald...
Protestsknoxvilletimes.com

Protests in France to block use of Covid health pass

Thousands of people in Paris and other French cities protested against the introduction of a mandatory COVID-19 health pass. The new pass, to be used for entry to various public venues, was introduced by the French government, which is battling the fourth wave of the pandemic. Some 3,000 police officers...
Protestscommunitynewscorp.com

Why many French people protest against the vaccination certificate

France is becoming the new European stronghold for corona protests. A movement comparable to German lateral thinkers has formed via social networks. The anti-Vax demonstration is carried by former spokespersons for “yellow vests” experienced in communication. The slogans are becoming more and more radical. Yellow stars with the inscription “Without vaccination” have replaced the safety vests. What remains is the almost unlimited hatred of the government under President Emmanuel Macron. Now the focus is on Macron’s alleged “health dictatorship”.
ProtestsNewsweek

Holocaust Survivor Blasts French Protesters Using Yellow Stars to Protest COVID Vaccines

A French Holocaust survivor blasted French protesters using yellow stars, similar those the Nazis made Jews wear, in order to protest COVID-19 vaccines. France saw 100,000 people protest the government's vaccine rules in marches around the country Saturday as a bill is to be introduced Monday requiring the vaccination of all health care workers, as well as vaccine passes to enter certain venues such as restaurants, the Associated Press reported. Holocaust survivor Joseph Szwarc called the protesters' comparisons of government restrictions to the Nazi regime "hateful" and said, "We must all rise up against this ignominy."
ProtestsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

France's virus pass protested

PARIS – Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass by marching through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful but some in Paris clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

France to introduce anti-Covid pass for cafes, trains from Aug 9

France will from August 9 enforce new legislation that will make a health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, the government's spokesman said Wednesday. The legislation passed by parliament at the weekend has sparked mass protests in France but the government is determined to press ahead and make the health pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19. A valid health pass is generated by two jabs from a recognised vaccine, a negative coronavirus test or a recent recovery from infection. The legislation also makes vaccination compulsory for health-workers and carers. The pass has already been obligatory from July 21 for visits to museums, cinemas and cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said it would also be obligatory in cafes, restaurants, flights and inter-city trains from August 9.
ProtestsPosted by
FOX26

France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people marched around France on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and COVID-19 passes that will be required to enter restaurants and other venues. A march in Paris led by a far-right, anti-vaccine politician drew an usually sizable crowd, swelled by anger...
ProtestsPosted by
WSB Radio

France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities during a fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements and what opponents see as restrictions on personal freedom. The demonstrations on Saturday come two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a...
ProtestsHouston Chronicle

The Latest: French police, protesters clash over virus pass

PARIS — Thousands protested France’s coronavirus pass by marching through Paris and other French cities. Most demonstrations were peaceful but some in Paris clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of protests against the pass that...
ProtestsForeign Policy

Don’t Let Cuba’s Protest Momentum Evaporate

On July 11, demonstrators launched an anti-government protest in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba, a small town 22 miles from Havana, that quickly spread to almost every city in Cuba. The uprisings, Cuba’s largest protests in decades, continued for days, even after the Cuban government called on “true revolutionaries” to take action against protesters and police and special forces responded with a severe crackdown.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Colombia expels German who took part in anti-govt protests

Colombian immigration authorities said Tuesday they had expelled a German woman who took part in demonstrations against the government of President Ivan Duque. Rebecca Sproesser "was carrying out activities that had nothing to do with her status as a tourist, and which could affect the civil order and peace," said the immigration authorities in a statement justifying "the decision to expel her." Sproesser regularly uploaded photos and video of demonstrations to her social media networks, in which she met with members on what she called the "front line" of protests in the southwestern city of Cali. On Friday, she said on Facebook she had been the victim of an attack in the city, which has been the epicenter of anti-government protests that left more than 60 dead in three months.
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

More than 230,000 protest vaccination pass in France

PARIS — More than 200,000 people have again taken to the streets of France to protest stricter coronavirus rules and compulsory vaccinations for hospital and nursing home workers. The Ministry of the Interior reported on Saturday evening that about 237,000 people had taken part - the largest rally so far...

Comments / 2

Community Policy