Tom Clyde: Wrangling traffic cones

The new traffic light on S.R. 248 went live this week. It’s at the intersection where Browns Canyon joins 248. For some reason, that junction has never had a proper name like other major intersections around here. We have Kimball, Silver Creek, Park and Quinn’s Junctions. That has always been “where you turn to go to Peoa.” When I was very young, the remains of the Union Pacific stockyard were there. That’s where local ranchers shipped their beef, lamb and mountains of wool to market. Later, there was a mineral processing and railroad siding there called Phoston, and the steep hill on what was then U.S. 40 (pre-Jordanelle when the road was at the bottom of the lake) was known as Phoston Hill. So maybe it’s Phoston Junction? When everybody is stuck trying to get up the hill in the snow when the light changes, it will need a name. The stop light is necessary. There is suddenly a lot of cross traffic there, and it will only get more dangerous.