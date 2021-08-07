All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

News has been breaking all over the country talking about college students who don't want the COVID-19 vaccine deciding to purchase fake vaccination cards. NJ.com reports that cards have been sold everywhere from North Carolina to Chicago, Illinois after colleges all throughout the country have announced that in order to attend this fall, students must either agree to submit to weekly COVID testing or show proof of vaccination (i.e. their vaccination card). Students who either haven't been vaccinated yet or have no plan to be in the future have resorted to buying fake vaccination cards to avoid putting off school.