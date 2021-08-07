Cancel
All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

By Michael Symons
TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.

