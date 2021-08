Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Manifest remained at the Number 1 slot in the Nielsen Top 10 for acquired shows for a fifth week in a row for the week of July 5th to 11th. It pulled in an estimated 1.8 billion minutes in viewing and was the most-watched series or movie across all of streaming once again. Both NBC and Neflix are currently in negotiations to continue the series into a fourth season. In the Top 10 for original series, Disney+’s Loki slipped to the Number 2 slot, though viewership for the show improved from the prior week to 1.1 billion minutes. Netflix’s Lucifer slipped to Number 6 and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale slipped to the edge of the chart almost month after it wrapped up its fourth season. Amazon’s The Tomorrow War remained at Number 1 in the Top 10 for movies while Disney+’s Black Widow entered the charts at Number 3 (viewers had to pay an extra charge to watch that one on streaming). And the first two parts of Netflix’s horror trilogy Fear Streat were at Number 4 and 7 respectively. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy entries on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):