Lake Malone in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Has a Beautiful New Mural

Illinois has many different unique landscapes, but there is a small section of the Land of Lincoln that has been dubbed the "Garden of the Gods" and it is glorious. Illinois has a bad wrap for being "boring" it is often said that Illinois isn't beautiful, that Illinois is just corn and Chicago. Well if you are into big cities Chicago is one of the most beautiful looking cities in the world, and if you like looking at corn, Illinois has plenty of good looking corn for you to check out. BUT Illinois is also home to a place that is so beautiful it is called the "Garden of the Gods"