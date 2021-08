It was Eviction Eve in the Big Brother 23 house, and it actually really felt like it. The two nominees had some one-on-ones, as Brent continued to think he was the one about to pull off a major blindside. All the while, nearly everyone else in the house came up with plans on who should be the target next week and who should and shouldn’t win Head of Household this week. Read on to find out who is no longer planning to throw the HOH and who will likely be the targets depending on who wins.