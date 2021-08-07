Judge finds law on masks illegal on several fronts
A Pulaski County judge Friday barred authorities from enforcing the state's recently enacted ban on government mask mandates for the time being. The face-covering ban appears to be illegal because the law discriminates against public-school children, usurps judicial authority, limits gubernatorial emergency powers and infringes on the power of county officials -- all constitutional violations -- Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled.www.nwaonline.com
Comments / 0