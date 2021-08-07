Cancel
Pulaski County, AR

Judge finds law on masks illegal on several fronts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pulaski County judge Friday barred authorities from enforcing the state's recently enacted ban on government mask mandates for the time being. The face-covering ban appears to be illegal because the law discriminates against public-school children, usurps judicial authority, limits gubernatorial emergency powers and infringes on the power of county officials -- all constitutional violations -- Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled.

