Lens Speed, Explained: How to Shoot Anywhere With Confidence

Canon cameras are pretty great at what they do. But sometimes they stick to a very old-school idea of perfection in their images (well, their sensors do). And if you use cameras from Panasonic, Olympus, or Fujifilm, it's easy to get spoiled with the unique image quality. But lots of folks forget you can tweak Picture Styles in the Canon menu. What's more, that image quality will mostly translate into the RAW files. So you can tweak as much as you'd like and still enjoy what comes out. In my explorations, I've tried to find ways to make the images look like a film stock of some sort, and have come pretty close to Fujifilm Superia. Here's what I did.