Congress & Courts

Baker-trial attorneys finish; jurors get case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter eight days of testimony, legal maneuvers and repeated instructions to the jury, the fate of former Republican party operative Gilbert Baker was placed in the hands of 12 jurors Friday afternoon, but no verdict will be rendered until sometime next week. Baker, 64, is accused of bribing former Faulkner...

