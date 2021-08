Many churches are quieter in the daytime during the summer. St. Mina’s Coptic Orthodox Church on Route 34 in Holmdel, however, is a beehive of activity. I arrived on the first day of the six-week summer camp when the heat was stifling but couldn’t keep down the spirits of the 75 children who had just come inside the sprawling complex of buildings. Heading to what is usually the Sunday school wing of the complex, there was excitement as the children of grammar school age retreated into the classrooms for the last part of the day.