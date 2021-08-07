James Eugene London Jr.
Body James Eugene London Jr. of Billings, Oklahoma, died Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021, in the Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center in Enid at the age of 61 years. James Eugene London Jr. was born on February 16, 1960, in Blackwell, Oklahoma, to James Eugene and Alyce Faye (Burke) London Sr. At the age of five, James became a resident in the Enid State Children’s Home. At the age of twenty-five he moved to the Billings-Fairchild Center in Billings, Oklahoma, along with his brother John who was eighteen, to make their home.www.poncacitynews.com
Comments / 0