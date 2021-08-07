Quintin M. Logan

When you see a tropical storm rolling in on your wedding day, of course it’s natural to have concerns. Alexis and her family were getting nervous about the storm, and they were thinking of moving their wedding to the following day. After much deliberation, they decided to keep the original date – rain or shine. When I pulled up to the venue, it was storming SO badly. But I had faith it was going to stop at some point. Regardless, Alexis was much more focused on marrying her best friend than she was on the weather. Thankfully, the rain stopped right before Alexis’s first look with her dad. Not only did the rain stop, but the sun came out just in time for the ceremony, too. Everything was starting to work in our favor – or so we thought. During the bride and groom portraits, it started STORMING again. When it finally stopped raining, we got the ultimate reward for our patience. We didn’t just get ONE rainbow… we got TWO! It was a beautiful sight for us all, but it had an even deeper significance for Alexis. When she saw the rainbows, she knew her late dgrandfather was with her. The day may have started out with storms and hurricane-force winds, but it ended with such beauty. Needless to say, it was a great day!