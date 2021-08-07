Cancel
Obituaries

Quintin M. Logan

Ponca City News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Quintin M. Logan, 60, beloved Son, Father, Brother, Husband and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on August 3, 2021. He entered this world on January 20, 1961, in Waco, TX, born to Bert and Louise Logan. Quintin worked as a machinist in various places for much...

