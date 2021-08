Team USA women’s water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson showed off her gold medal to Cheddar and discussed how the team made it to victory, whether she has any plans to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and what it's like to be the best. "Titles like the best goalkeeper or the best shooter or the MVP — it's a reflection of our team environment. Our team environment is really, really, really deep. We have a great culture and a lot of talent," she said.