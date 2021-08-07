So you can activate the 'do not disturb' function in WhatsApp to disconnect from the app without deleting it

WhatsApp can boast of being the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, with more than 2 billion active users. One of the main reasons that have made it occupy such a privileged position is that it is continually launching new features, such as the changes in the audios that will arrive very soon in the app. Well, to make the most of everything WhatsApp offers, you should know some tricks, such as the one about how to prevent a stranger from seeing your statuses.