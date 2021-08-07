Interior Department Advances Three Solar Projects in California, Continuing Efforts to Develop a Robust Clean Energy Economy - Projects Would Power 332,000 Homes, Generate 965 Megawatts of Clean Energy
August 7, 2021 - WASHINGTON - In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to address climate change and promote renewable energy production, the Department of the Interior announced on Friday it is advancing three solar projects on 4,700 acres of public lands in Riverside County, Calif. The Bureau of Land...goldrushcam.com
