Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Interior Department Advances Three Solar Projects in California, Continuing Efforts to Develop a Robust Clean Energy Economy - Projects Would Power 332,000 Homes, Generate 965 Megawatts of Clean Energy

goldrushcam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 - WASHINGTON - In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to address climate change and promote renewable energy production, the Department of the Interior announced on Friday it is advancing three solar projects on 4,700 acres of public lands in Riverside County, Calif. The Bureau of Land...

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Riverside County, CA
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Blm#Eplanning#The Department#Administration#Drecp#Fish And Wildlife Service#The Interior Department#The Crimson Solar Project#Zoom#Victory Pass Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy