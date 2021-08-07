California COVID-19 Facts for Friday Afternoon, August 6, Confirmed Cases: 3,913,560 (Up 14,402 Over Thursday), – 64,243 Deaths (Up 37 Over Thursday) - 21,495,872 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: 7.1%
August 7, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Friday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 3,913,560 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...goldrushcam.com
