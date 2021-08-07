Cancel
California COVID-19 Facts for Friday Afternoon, August 6, Confirmed Cases: 3,913,560 (Up 14,402 Over Thursday), – 64,243 Deaths (Up 37 Over Thursday) - 21,495,872 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: 7.1%

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Friday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 3,913,560 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...

POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

COVID-19 death toll rises to 53, Mendocino County universal masking goes into effect Aug. 10

MENDOCINO Co., 8/7/21 — Since the beginning of August, Mendocino County has continued to experience a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Over the past week, 182 new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 4,892 cases. Public Health Officer Dr. Coren told reporters Friday that 16 people are currently hospitalized and seven are in the ICU. A 57-year-old Ukiah woman has been confirmed as the 53rd person to die from the virus in Mendocino County. It has been confirmed that one person who died from COVID last week had been fully vaccinated, though Dr. Coren noted that the person had “huge comorbidities” that likely contributed to their death.
Mendocino County, CAkymkemp.com

Mendocino County COVID-19 Update: A Surge, the Delta, and a COVID-19 Death That Occured In Spite of Vaccination

Yesterday, August 6, 2021, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Doctor Andy Coren hosted the bi-monthly COVID-19 update for residents and local media. During the press conference, Dr. Coren provided the data that underpinned his decision to reinstate universal masking in Mendocino County, went into detail regarding post-vaccination infections amongst residents, and discussed the conditions that could result in school, recreation, and business closures.
Public HealthNPR

The U.S. Is Now Averaging 100,000 New COVID-19 Infections A Day

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country. The U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Health Tweets CDC Got State’s Sunday COVID Numbers Wrong

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health tweeted Monday night that the Centers for Disease Control got the state’s Sunday COVID numbers wrong. “They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record,” the health department tweeted. The CDC reported the state had a record 28,317 new cases on Sunday in addition to 120 deaths. This follows more than 134,000 cases of COVID-19 reported by the state of Florida a week ago. The Florida Department of Health later tweeted that Sunday’s correct number of new cases was 15,319.
Westchester County, NYwhiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER RESPONDS TO COUNTY EXECUTIVE CALL TO VACCINATE: 6,298 VACCINATE SINCE THURSDAY, (JULY 29,30,31, AUGUST 1)

WPCNR VAX REPORT. By John F. Bailey, based on the New York Covid-19 VACCINATION TRACKER. August 2, 2021:. Westchester County effort to vaccinate more Westchester citizens against coronavirus reports 6,298 total vaccinations were given since last Thursday (July 29) through Sunday, August 1. The number of Westchester residents now with...
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

State sees 11,682 virus cases, 39 deaths

There were 11,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths reported statewide this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Since March 2020, there have been 1,419,611 COVID-19 cases and 23,440 related deaths in Illinois.

