California High-Speed Rail Authority Releases August 2021 Construction Update
Conceptual rendering of a typical HSR segment in the Central Valley near Corcoran. August 7, 2021 - FRESNO, Calif. – On Friday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority released its August 2021 Construction Update highlighting the progress being made on the nation’s first high-speed rail project. Highlights include summer progress across all high-speed rail construction packages and engagement with Fresno stakeholders as we plan for the future Fresno high-speed rail station.goldrushcam.com
