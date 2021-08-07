Y: The Last Man updates: What is the series about? When is it coming out?

When Amber Tamblyn tweeted out the trailer of her new FX on Hulu series this morning, she wrote: "Hold onto your husbands— We're about to bring you into a world unlike anything you've ever seen before. A world without cisgender men.​ Welcome to a wild and dangerous new world run, ruined, rebuilt and rebirthed by women.​" As Harron Walker notes, "Tamblyn describes the show as being set in 'a world without cisgender men,' but that seems to be directly contradicted by the new trailer that dropped today, which shows a lone cis man surviving said cataclysm. Unless he’s not cis? I mean, one of the other characters in the trailer does describe this lone cis guy survivor as 'reproductively interesting,' which would be kind of a f*cked up way to refer to someone who’s trans or intersex but I guess no more f*cked up than calling your show The Last Man when we already know there’s also going to be a trans man on it played by Shameless’ Elliot Fletcher. So, is Fletcher’s character not a man, too? Shouldn’t it be Y: The Last Men? And if Fletcher’s character isn’t a man, does that mean that all the trans women who presumably died in the gender apocalypse on account of their inconvenient Y chromosomes were?" Meanwhile, when transgender activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted at Tamblyn: "Really, really interesting graphic novel. Some of it is a tad outdated on trans issues, but it's definitely worth checking out." Tamblyn responded: "The show, I can assure you, is definitely up to date. I know you will love it!"