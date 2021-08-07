Cancel
California State

California Governor Gavin Newsom Releases Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Becky Strong

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Becky Strong:. “Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Strong’s family, friends and fellow members of the Los Angeles Police Department during this difficult time. Officer Strong selflessly dedicated 27 years to protecting and serving the community of Los Angeles and will forever be remembered.”

