Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Southwest ND Deer Surviving EHD, Habitat Loss

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite last year showcasing one of the worst outbreaks of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) – a midge-borne illness that impacts primarily whitetailed deer, but did infect and kill mule deer, a few pronghorn and even an elk in southwestern North Dakota late last summer and fall – the region’s deer herds remain relatively stable headed into the fall hunting seasons according to North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F) Big Game Supervisor Bruce Stillings.

www.wahpetondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Whitetail Deer#Deer Season#Mule Deer#Epizootic#Crp#Cwd#3e2#3f1#Simonson Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AnimalsSeattle Times

It’s a grizzly bear survival program. For grizzly bears.

One morning in mid-July, Lana M. Ciarniello, a bear biologist in British Columbia, caught a flight from Vancouver Island, where she lives, to a wildlife sanctuary in the northwestern part of the province to meet two baby grizzlies, the newest subjects in an unusual study she is conducting. The cubs...
Animalsblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Grizzly seen in Lincoln as bear activity, awareness increase

A young grizzly bear spotted in Lincoln Sunday afternoon caused some alarm on social media, but it apparently headed back to the Blackfoot River without incident. A Facebook post by Brandi Langlois indicated the bear had crossed her yard on Meadow Street on the west side of Lincoln and was headed toward town. Lincoln Fire Chief Zach Muse attempted to locate the bear, but it had apparently gotten spooked and headed back south to the Blackfoot River without making its way into town.
Animalsksl.com

Wildlife biologists considering flying fresh water to herds on Antelope Island

Wildlife biologists considering flying fresh water to herds on Antelope Island Wednesday. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) ANTELOPE ISLAND – Thedrought across the Western United States is now impacting wildlife at Antelope Island, in ways not seen in decades. It's bad enough biologists are considering something they have never done before; flying fresh water into the wilderness.
WildlifeWPMI

MAWSS closes Big Creek Lake due to concerning invasive plant species

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MAWSS is closing recreational access to Big Creek Lake today, July 26, 2021, at sundown due to the presence of an invasive plant species around the reservoir. It is known as Giant Salvinia, which can quickly spread by boat to other bodies of water. To prevent further spread, we have closed Fox Landing boat ramp until further notice.
Animalsrealtree.com

The 2021 Western Region Deer Hunting Forecast

The West has arguably the best scenery in the nation. Hunters dream of seeing it with gun or bow in hand. And if that’s all you care about, it takes the cake. If you want a nice whitetail, it has loads of Pope and Young-class bucks. Boone and Crockett whitetails? Not so much. Only 17 B&C-worthy whitetails entered the books in the past year, seven of which were Arizona Coues whitetails. That’s not good. And neither is the fact that one state in the region received the first failing grade ever given in Antler Nation.
Racine County, WILake Geneva Regional News

Operation Deer Watch

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will launch Operation Deer Watch on Aug. 1, allowing citizen scientists around Wisconsin to report deer sightings in their area, which provides crucial data for deer management. Participation in Operation Deer Watch is simple, requires no registration and can be done...
Animalsobserver-me.com

Deer hunter survey shows eye-opening results

The Northwoods Sporting Journal received 59 responses to its recent deer hunter survey. These responses have been collated and are reported below. Although the statistical validity of this survey may not comply with scientific protocols, it does lend some anecdotal insights into what Maine deer hunters are thinking and doing when it comes to any-deer permits and the harvesting of does.
North Dakota StateWilliston Daily Herald

SE ND Whitetails Stable at Midsummer

With a mild winter, dry spring and a warm summer, whitetail deer populations in southeastern North Dakota are doing well. More than that, according to Jason Smith, Big Game Biologist with the North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F) office in Jamestown, the relatively easy conditions have also helped improve the age structure of the region’s deer.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Mule Deer Bucks

Mule deer bucks sporting their velvet antlers early morning July 29, in Estes Park. 63º F. Video length 1:12.
Politicsthebrillionnews.com

Lake Michigan trout rules change

MADISON. – As a result of an emergency rule, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has restored the previous recreational regulations for harvesting lake trout for Lake Michigan and Green Bay as of July 23, 2021. The previous regulations ended earlier this year and returned to a daily bag limit of two lake trout and a season running from March to October.
Lifestylelakesarearadio.net

2021 Deer Hunting Regulations Released

(KNSI) – Deer hunters can check out regulations for the season in the recently released 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations handbook. Archery deer season opens September 18, and firearms deer season opens November 6. Hunting licenses are on sale at any DNR license agent, by telephone at 888-665-4236, or online.
AnimalsCorbin Times Tribune

Running buffalo clover no longer endangered species

According to the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, running buffalo clover was believed to be extinct before 1983, when one population was found in West Virginia. It was listed as endangered in 1987. Since then, additional populations have been identified, including 21 populations reported after the agency’s 2019 proposal...
AnimalsEvening Star

Experiences with deer

“I need to decide on a subject for my next article,” I said to my daughter recently, and she responded, “Write about deer.”. The next morning, coincidentally, I saw two whitetail deer, an adult followed by a spindly legged fawn, in the field on the other side of the road from our front lawn.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

~ ND Outdoors: Fall Duck and Pheasant ~

Hints of North Dakota’s fall duck and pheasant populations were revealed in spring. For starters, the pheasant population index was about the same as last year, according to the state Game and Fish Department’s 2021 spring crowing count survey. Pheasant crowing counts are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Observers...
HobbiesRolla Daily News

MDC invites deer hunters to virtual Introduction to Bowhunting class Aug. 9

Missouri Department of Conservation invites deer hunters to virtual Introduction to Bowhunting class Aug. 9. This free online class offers an ideal opportunity to get a kickstart in the challenging and rewarding hunting method. Hunting deer with firearms may be the most popular method, but it’s the bowhunters who get...
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

Deer disease EHD kills two deer in Esopus after recent outbreak in Hudson Valley

Aug. 5—Two white-tailed deer in the town of Esopus in Ulster County died after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which has plagued the deer population in the Hudson Valley in recent years, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday. The DEC is also following up on reports of several...

Comments / 0

Community Policy