Cristal comes to terms that she has to face reality, and Liam returns to the manor unannounced on Dynasty Season 4 Episode 12, “Everything But Facing Reality.”. The introduction to Liam’s exciting new storyline is enticing at first, but in typical Dynasty fashion, it’s not receiving the attention that it deserves. Screen time, at this point, is somewhat an issue going all around due to the number of “main” characters on the show. It’s hard to give adequate time to everyone when ten different storylines are trying to play out at once.