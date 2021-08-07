Gary Warman calls it a soccer coaching career

Buy Now Sedro-Woolley High School soccer coach Gary Warman signals to his girls' team with his signature lollypop in his mouth during an Oct. 3, 2019, match against Burlington-Edison. Skagit Valley Herald file

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Gary Warman has been on the sidelines of Skagit County soccer fields for nearly four decades.

He recently ended his storied high school coaching career by stepping down as the girls' coach at Sedro-Woolley High School.

"I have truly enjoyed my time coaching at Sedro-Woolley," Warman said. "There were games where, on paper, we shouldn't have even been competitive, yet alone won. We have knocked off some big dogs.

"The Woolley girls' soccer program has probably been the most resilient I have ever coached. They always rose up against adversity and played with competitive value."

The 63-year-old stepped down as the Sedro-Woolley boys' coach in 2020.

Warman spent 30 years as the girls' coach at Mount Vernon High School before leaving in 2013. He became the boys' coach at Sedro-Woolley in 1999 and the girls' coach in 2014.

His coaching career began in Anacortes at the age of 26.

"It's time," Warman said. "Coaching has changed. It's time for me to spend more time with my grandkids and to take care of myself. It has been a hell of a run. It has been amazing and this game has given a lot to me.

"And to be honest, I am really tired. It sounds stupid, but I am."

Warman hopes to remembered for coaching competitive and hard-working teams.

He said he understands his coaching style wasn't for everyone, and that he could be hard to play for. At the same time, he said he always tried to include players on the process.

"This will be the first time in a long time I will not be putting together a varsity roster," Warman said. "It is going to be very strange. At the same time, this is the first time in years I won't have to be somewhere."

Warman has won about 430 games over his career.

The highlight of his girls' coaching career was a state title at Mount Vernon in 1997, capping a season where the Bulldogs won 22 straight games after losing their first game of the season.

Warman's squad shocked two-time defending state champion Lakeside, which entered the title game on a 48-game win streak.

"That state championship was special just because of the circumstances," he said.

He recently gave the championship game ball to Mount Vernon High School.

"That ball, I gave it to Athletic Director Chris Oliver before he left," Warman said. "That ball was the game-winner. The ball that Ali Skjei scored in the 56th minute to beat Lakeside."

His teams won a total of 11 district and 11 league titles.

"I look back at all that and I couldn't be more proud of the kids that have played for me," Warman said. "Since I announced my retirement from the girls' team, the amount of emails and texts I have received have been astronomical. It has been very humbling."

While he's leaving for now, Warman didn't rule out a return to coaching in the future.

"Don't be surprised if you see me back one day," he said. "That is, if anyone wants me."