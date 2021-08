On his YouTube channel, College Football Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops tackled several topics regarding the Oklahoma Sooners. “The Big 12 is last in line for all TV contracts”, Stoops stated. “In fact we’re the only conference that doesn’t have a Big 12 network, like the SEC Network, the ACC Network, the Big Ten. All ours is just live-streamed. So in the end this is an opportunity to protect our financial interests for the years to come and our brand. The University of Oklahoma is a top-five brand in football.”