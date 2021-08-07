Transcripts: 8-6-2021 Training Camp Press Conferences

You had a shorter practice today. What are you doing in preparation for tomorrow night?. "Well, we had had three really good pad days. I mean, three really good pad days. Basically what today was is just a recovery day for them, just to where we can really get good work tomorrow. I'm talking about I couldn't have asked for any more in those three pad days we had, especially the last one we had yesterday, the effort was excellent, the finishing was exactly what we wanted. Again, the consistency is still not there, but today was a day of basically let them recover, let them get ready for our scrimmage tomorrow night, and we got that done today. Basically again today was what we call like assignment, alignment, communication. Guys just getting their techniques without having to be wide open."