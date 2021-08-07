Parrish Medical Center activates its overflow tent for non-COVID patients
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Parrish Medical Center in Titusville began using its overflow tent on Friday to treat lower acuity, non-COVID patients as emergency department visits rise. According to the hospital, 63 of their 130 hospitalized patients are COVID positive and 19 of those patients are on ventilators requiring ICU level care. The hospital also created a second ICU inside the facility when it exceeded the capacity of the original 12-bed ICU.www.wogx.com
