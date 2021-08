The Falcons season is within reaching distance as the first preseason game is next week, and the first game of the regular season is a little over a month away. Though the Falcons aren’t expected to be competing for a Super Bowl, there is great optimism around the new regime. If anyone can lead this team to the playoffs a year after the previous regime won just four games, it is Arthur Smith. The Falcons would have to severely underperform for fans to consider this inaugural season of the Smith-Fontenot era a failure.