Crowds Keep Coming to the OC Fair, and a Closer Look at the Crafters Village

The Orange County Fair is known as a summer favorite for its abundance in rides, unique food, crowds from nearby and faraway, and for offering a variety of talented performers such as the Peking Acrobats and hypnotist Mark Yuzuik. However, nestled in between the Plaza Stage and the Millennium Barn is the Crafters Village, where numerous vendors have set up shop to sell their own distinct goods. The Crafters Village highlights the talent of local and distant artisans with a number of different skills and expertise.