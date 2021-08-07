Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Crowds Keep Coming to the OC Fair, and a Closer Look at the Crafters Village

By CRYSTAL HENRIQUEZ
Posted by 
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Orange County Fair is known as a summer favorite for its abundance in rides, unique food, crowds from nearby and faraway, and for offering a variety of talented performers such as the Peking Acrobats and hypnotist Mark Yuzuik. However, nestled in between the Plaza Stage and the Millennium Barn is the Crafters Village, where numerous vendors have set up shop to sell their own distinct goods. The Crafters Village highlights the talent of local and distant artisans with a number of different skills and expertise.

voiceofoc.org

Comments / 2

Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Acrobats#The Orange County Fair#Amazonian#The Crafters Village#Ksdb#Dolce Luna Boutique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Santana: Confronting Orange County’s Third COVID Surge

When Orange County’s medical director for emergency services, Dr. Carl Shultz, sent out a dire warning last week about Covid-related ambulance calls spiking to levels that are “not sustainable,” the county’s top leaders largely stayed quiet. Just as they did last December and January, during the Winter COVID surge that...
Garden Grove, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Garden Grove Residents Protest Spiked Trash Bills

Garden Grove City Council members decided it’s time to create a better process for residents to dispute trash bills with the city’s contracted waste hauler, Republic Services, after two people told officials last week they were improperly billed for hundreds of dollars. At a meeting last Wednesday, a landlord and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy