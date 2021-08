A mural to Black Lives Matter was painted over in New Jersey after officials objected to the political message of a raised fist.Local artist May Yuasa, 19, was first told to redesign her "Use Your Voice" mural in the city of Clifton before a section was painted over.She told ABC 7 News the originally approved design was a collection of raised fists before she painted the first one, which was subsequently removed."I was called into a meeting with the city manager and he asked me to alter the design because he received some complaints and threats," Ms Yuasa said.Despite the...