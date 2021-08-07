Maxim Group Stick to Their Buy Rating for Northwest Natural Gas

ONTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.