Patriots head coach stated Saturday morning that “Cam [Newton’s] our starting quarterback.” (Ben Volin on Twitter) This is the first time Belichick has come out and openly said who the starter is between Newton and rookie Mac Jones. It’s still possible Jones could have an amazing camp and take over the job, but it’s clear it’s Newton’s job to lose. As long as Cam’s the starter, he should be considered a high-end QB2 option given his rushing ability.